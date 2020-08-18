To the editor:
My email box is now crowded with so many letters from our Congressman Jim Banks these days, more than ever before. He has many interests. But Northeast Indiana citizens must know his position on the prompt delivery of the U.S. mail.
These days, the mail is increasingly important. Lawnmower parts. Public notifications. Birthday presents. Bills. Checks. Your medicines. Even toilet paper. Yet last week, the new, interim postmaster Louis DeJoy fired twenty-three (yes, 23!) seasoned, senior leaders in the organization. Then he ordered the immediate removal of tens of thousands of neighborhood postal boxes, plus the removal and destruction of over 500 high-speed mail-sorting machines, nationwide … secretly. Without replacement. Without announcement, inviting no public comment. A busy week indeed!
In the meantime, 47 states were notified that the USPS won’t guarantee the timely delivery of all the absentee ballots and early mail-in ballots. (Did I mention there’s an election in 75 days?) Mischief is surely afoot.
Over the years, state legislatures have systematically cut the number of polling places, making the distances to them grow. That makes voting harder for those without a car, the aged and disabled, and now, those who can’t risk standing for hours, outdoors, in a long lines, with or without a mask.
Congressman, assure all your constituents that you will call this new (interim) Postmaster Corporal, and hold his feet to the fire, insisting that every legitimate GOP and Democratic and independent ballot will be received and delivered for counting, on time. Let him know that his misconduct is inexcusable, must immediately stop, and then be repaired by voting time.
We love our post office and postal workers. The USPS is a constitutional guarantee, so budget-cutting is no excuse. For almost 250 years, both veterans and congresspeople like yourself have sworn to protect and defend the Constitution, including our United States Post Office.
How better could you reaffirm your love of Constitution, country, and constituents? Congressman Banks, tell us, then show us: What are you doing to stop this wrecking ball being put to the post office? Please respond to the Third District now, in this newspaper. As you know, our votes count!
Jim Nixon
Kendallville
