To the editor:
We all hear the story of the birth of Jesus, but rarely hear the purpose of His coming.
The Bible says that in the beginning God created a perfect environment. There was no sin and therefore no suffering, violence, and death. The original creation was a beautiful place, full of joy.
It's obvious things are not like that anymore.
Fifty-six million people die every year, whether it be heart disease, cancer or a virus. Life expectancy is only 78 years old. We are all part of the ultimate statistic: 10 out of 10 of us die.
So, what happened to change God’s perfect creation?
While Adam and Eve were in the Garden of Eden, they fell to the seductive lies of Satan who appeared as a serpent. “Ye shall be as gods” was Satan’s promise. Adam, in loyalty to Eve, joined in her disobedience and ate of the forbidden fruit. This is where sin had its awful beginning.
The world is no longer perfect but a sin-cursed world.
But, through God’s love and mercy He became a man through Jesus Christ to be our Savior. Then died on the cross for our sins. He rose from the dead. All who confess and turn away from their sins, believe and trust in Him will live for eternity with their Creator.
According to the Bible prophecy, Jesus is coming back again, not as the Savior of the world, but as a judge. Then He will bless the faithful servants, and the unfaithful will come into judgment. The signs of times show that His return is getting close.
Let this Christmas season be a reminder that the first time Jesus came for salvation, but the second time he will come to rule the world. He will come to restore the earth to a perfect condition, as it was before man sinned. At the moment Jesus comes back, the offer of salvation ends.
We all are going to spend eternity either in heaven or hell. So whether Jesus comes back in our lifetime, or we pass away before his return, our mortality and future destination is something we all need to consider.
But remember, Jesus can come at any moment, so please make today your day of salvation. Then as you join in the celebration of his first coming, you will be prepared for His second coming.
Ken Blinco
Portland, Tennessee
Formerly of Shipshewana
