To the editor:
Mr. White's opinion that my recent judgement of Trump is easily dismissed because it follows a narrative that is going to be repeated until the election. The narratives and some nasty things as he calls them, others refer to as facts or opinions based on facts. Any dishonor or recalled unpleasant accounts of Trump he has earned. Trump has created his dismal reputation, don't blame the truth for exposing it.
The "suckers and losers" reports have been confirmed by five major news outlets including Jennifer Griffin on Fox News. Painful but true. There is also confirmed reports Trump didn't want wounded veterans visible in his 2018 military parade and is quoted as saying "nobody wants to see that."
Trump and his profiteers are out to destroy social security, public schools and health care access for all. Trump had two years with a Republican House majority and made the richest people in America even richer with his tax cuts, his words. No effort was made to lower health care costs or protect Americans' right to affordable health care.
Most manufacturing employees have been left behind in terms of COLA for years and that hasn't changed under "Biff."
To me this election is about America's regaining its honor, respect, integrity and focus on everyday American issues. I have seen very little examples of these in Trump or the corrupt politicians in his inner circle. Instead they are either in prison, being investigated, awaiting trial, have been pardoned or was hanged while in federal protection ... twice. Steve Bannon arrested on a Chinese billionaire's yacht. Chinese do not become billionaires in China unless they work for the Chinese government, Wake Up, Rep. Jim Banks.
When President Obama and Vice President Biden were in office we had Democratic governors and mayors and didn't have riots, Stasi style crowd control, food lines, 9% unemployment or elected government employees and their contributors profiting from America's misery. Please read Mr. White's letter to this paper in the March 27, 2020, issue where he gives his opinion COVID-19 is harmless. Maybe if Trump told the truth, Mr. White would have known the truth.
Regardless of who is elected there are many economists predicting an outright depression in 2021. America has seen how Trump handled COVID-19; we can't afford to have him in office when the next disaster strikes. America has seen and heard enough of Trump. For the sake of the country, Americans need to fire Trump and cancel his demented reality show for good. The time has long passed for the Trump mobsters to pay for their lifetime of criminal behavior.
Michael P. Gillespie
Auburn
