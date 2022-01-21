A good education helps to teach students to think
To the editor:
Although the future of SB 167 is presently dimming, the issues of surrounding the bill are far from dead.
In essence, the bill, as stated by an Associated Press article in The News Sun, would have required all school curricula to be posted online for parental review and banned schools’ ability to implement concepts such as critical race theory. Educators are in an uproar, according to the article, because this would place an additional burden on work lives of teachers that are already overloaded and underpaid.
That view is valid, but there is an even more serious issue at hand summed up by the word “censorship.”
Critical Race Theory, according to Columbia University law professor Kimberle’ Crenshaw, is “a way to talk openly about how America’s history has had an effect on our society and institutions today. (Columbia News, Jan. 13, 2022). More specifically it is the study of systemic racism in our past and present and its impact on today. It is inarguable that there have been laws, institutions and policies in our past that have been squarely grounded in racism. Obvious examples are the Constitution initially giving the vote only to white male landowners, the legalization of African slavery in the southern states before 1865, and the Jim Crow laws that persisted in the South from Reconstruction to the Civil Rights Law of 1964. Laws and policies persist to this day that give de facto ascent to discriminatory practices with race, gender, etc.
Any law or attempt to abolish these truths from the classroom is to miseducate children, to politicize curriculum, and lower a pall of censorship over our schoolhouses not unlike that which existed in Soviet Russia, Nazi Germany, and other totalitarian states. Such regimes required any and all instruction to whitewash history in the image of the ruling totalitarian party. No criticism of the government was allowed, and consequences for violations thereof were swift and severe ranging from loss of employment to firing squad.
One of the great strengths of the American system is our ability to be self-critical. We cannot learn from and correct the errors of the past, and there were many, unless we can know of them. Perhaps it is thought that young people will become less patriotic if they learn that their country has not always lived up to the lofty language in the Declaration of Independence and the Preamble of the Constitution. While it is true that we as Americans believe that all men are created equal and are entitled to equal protection under the law, those who have even a 5th grade education should know that we have not always lived up to those ideals, and even today it is a work in process. Open debate and dialogue are far more patriotic than blind allegiance to a cultural purity that never existed.
One of the greatest objectives of a good education is to teach students to think. The dispensing of information, even though it does have a role in public education, stands at least equal in importance to teaching students to think critically, being able to evaluate the content and source of information in considering its validity — especially in a world awash in digital information of dubious origin, and media that is steeped in ideological bias.
An educated person is not so much one with a lot of knowledge (i.e. training), but one who is able to think objectively and judge the value of information. Thus constraining historical inquiry and discussion of controversial topics is antithetical to the American system and way of life.
Although it is true that teachers should not engage in indoctrination, promoting their personal views at the expense of other interpretations, states must not muzzle the open exchange of dialogue and analysis in the quest for truth in the classroom.
Robert P. Neilson
Kendallville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.