To the editor:
I enthusiastically support Heather Krebs’s reelection to the DeKalb Central School Board
As a DeKalb County resident involved in economic development for 20 years, I know what a critical role all our school systems play in the economic growth and health of our county. As grandparent of two current and two upcoming JR Watson Eagles, the future of DeKalb Central Schools takes on a far more personal importance.
I don’t make endorsements lightly. Heather Krebs’s experience, knowledge, leadership, community involvement and passion for students and staff make her by far the most qualified choice to continue the great things happening in our schools. She’s running for the right reasons. Her only agenda is creating the best opportunities for DeKalb Central students and staff.
Heather checks all the boxes for an outstanding school board member;
Experience, expertise — 8 year school board member, 2 years as president. Engineering degree from Purdue. 20 years experience in public and private building design and construction. Working with school facilities maintenance, renovation and construction is her daily job. Few people in the entire state could bring those credentials to the table!
Funding, finance, budgeting — After 20 years in government, I know that government finance, funding, accounting and budgeting have little in common with retail finance. Heather has extensive practical experience and understanding of public school funding and budgeting. As School Board Legislative Representative, she has established relationships with elected representatives who are responsible for education funding at the state level.
Leadership, Community Involvement — Heather is visible, accessible, responsive, attends many community and school functions. She serves on several community boards and committees, participates in various opportunities for professional development. A life long DeKalb County resident, 1996 DHS graduate, wife of a 30 year DeKalb Central educator, parent of 2 DeKalb graduates and 2 JR Watson students. Talk about being invested in the community and having a wide perspective of every side of our school system.
A couple comments on several things being thrown around as “issues.”
First, there is absolutely nothing illegal, improper, or problematic with a school board member’s spouse working in the school system. In 8 years, not a single one of Heather’s votes has ever been called into question. She consistently abstains from voting on anything that would create even the appearance of a conflict of interest.
Second, calls for more transparency are often code for “I didn’t get the answer I wanted” or “I disagree with a decision.” Transparency is critically important, always a work in progress, but alive and well at DeKalb Central! The administration and board work hard to provide as much information as possible to the community, not only successes but the areas that can be improved. There has been much progress in increasing community input and involvement over the past several years. There is a wealth of information easily accessible on the DeKalb Central website, school board meetings and work sessions are open to the public, and much more. Please visit Heather’s Facebook page for more facts about transparency, accomplishments and goals.
Third, as someone very involved in the business community and city and county government, I have yet to encounter any widespread “distrust” of the school board or administration. To the contrary, many community and business leaders are enthusiastic and generous supporters of DeKalb Central initiatives.
Ask yourself — does it make sense to replace an experienced, knowledgeable, capable, well regarded incumbent on such an important board? Would it actually benefit our kids? Research the facts, compare the qualifications and experience. I believe you’ll come to the same conclusion and join me in voting to reelect Heather Krebs.
Mike Watson
Auburn
