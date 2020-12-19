Editor’s note:
Regarding the letter to the editor Thursday, telling the Helmer family’s story about the aftermath of the Community State Bank, Avilla, robbery in 1960: Virgil Helmer was a longtime bank employee and vice president at the time of the robbery.
Helmer took over as bank president in 1967 after the unexpected death of bank president Wilmer Weimer in January 1967.
Helmer died in February 1988 at the age of 68. At the time of his death, he was chairman of the board and president of Community State Bank. His wife, Joann, and three children, Linda, LeeAnn and John, survived him.
