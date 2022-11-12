25 years ago
• John Martin Smith of Auburn was honored for his service to the Indiana Historical Society in November 1997. Mr. Smith, who served on the IHS Board of Trustees from 1987-1997, was presented the Honorary Trustee distinction at the annual meeting of the IHS. The award is given to past Society Trustees who have rendered faithful and distinctive service to the organization. The Auburn native and attorney was also presented the Sagamore of the Wabash Award from the Governor’s office in recognition of his contributions to Indiana history through the years. Mr. Smith played leading roles in the opening of the Auburn-Cord-Duesenberg Museum and the National Automotive and Truck Museum, both in Auburn.
