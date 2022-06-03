Protect our 2nd Amendment right
To the Editor:
The progressives are not looking to harden up schools across the U.S. There position has been and always has been about gun confiscation gutting the 2nd Amendment.
Their position on semi-auto rifles (AR-15s) is a smoke screen its all semi-automatics including handguns. The 9mm is under attack currently by Sleepy Joe, a class of arms commonly used for lawful purposes. Like self-defense. Since this is a right, the people, not the government decide. The arms they keep in their homes or carry on their person.
Look at Washington (3 branches) of government being protected by security police, military when needed. Technologies, fences whatever it takes. Also banks, airports, other Federal buildings are protected by security. These are hardened buildings.
Depending on which state you live citizens have the right to protect themselves and some don’t. Every state, city should have the same right to protect themselves regardless of politics. We are not enforcing the laws already on the books (some 20,000 laws).
How do they justify pushing more gun control when you have an armed security detail and equipped with the same firearms and magazines they seek to ban from the common citizen.
The Second Amendment
A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state. The right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.
Indiana Constitution
The people shall have a right to bear arms, for the defense of themselves and the state. — Article I and 32 Indiana Constitution
Dick Baughman
Garrett
