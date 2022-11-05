To the Editor:
As another successful year of 4-H comes to a close, the DeKalb County 4-H Council Awards Committee would like to extend a huge thanks to all of our community members and businesses for their award sponsorships.
This year over 600 awards were presented to 4-H'ers in our program for their achievement with their projects. These projects included Static Projects (summer judging on many projects like cake decorating, woodworking, beekeeping, wildlife, forestry, arts/crafts, weather, gardening, etc.), Summer Goat Doe show, and our fall animal exhibits (sheep, goat, beef, dairy, rabbit, poultry, swine, and dairy feeders).
Awards are presented to our Grand and Reserve Grand Champion winners along with champions for static project levels, champions for animal species by breeds/varieties, and showmanship winners.
Members put a lot of time into their projects and we appreciate everyone's support for these. Most of our 4-H'ers display these awards year round to not only remind them of their success, but as a reminder for the life lessons they are gaining from their projects and the drive to do it all again next year. Without the wonderful support from our community, this would not be possible.
If you would like to learn how to enroll in the 4-H program, how to become a volunteer, or how to become an awards sponsor for future projects, contact our county extension office at 925-2562. Thank you!
4-H Council Awards Committee
Carrie Dunn, chair, Katelee Carnahan, Linda Carunchia, Ryan DePew, Tonya DePew,
Rhonda Doster, Karla Kreischer, Hollee Kubiszak, Ryan Ridge, Mandy Young
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.