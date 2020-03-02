To the editor:
The freedom of religious expression is a basic right of this country.
While you probably do not always agree with your fellow Americans about their religious principles, or with your elected leaders, no one has been subjected to violence because of their beliefs.
Christians around the world do face real persecution — North Korea, China, and Iran all come to mind as places where Christians and other religious groups have faced state sponsored persecution for their beliefs.
An alarming development in this worldwide trend against religious freedom is the increasing persecution of Christians in Nigeria. For example, Nigeria was recently ranked 12th of the Open Doors World Watch List of the most dangerous countries to be a Christian.
This violence is largely driven by Fulani militants and Boko Haram terrorism. In the last months, 300 Christians were killed, another 200 abducted, and almost 4,000 Nigerians were displaced by this conflict.
President Trump and his administration can formally recognize the crisis in the region and send a special envoy to the nation.
Our nation has the strength to protect those most defenseless abroad — and we can and should act now to prevent thousands of innocent people from death for their religious beliefs.
Brett Heinisch
Bloomington
