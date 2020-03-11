To the editor:
The question of what to do with the highway department needs some deeper thought and to include the big picture of all the county deptartments.
The highway department has three separate functions. 1) The office that has administrative staff and mostly services the residents of the county that need to come into the office to have a driveway permit reviewed and signed or need to schedule ditching on their property. 2) The barn needs to house the trucks and have a service bay area and outside area to store plows and miscellaneous items. 3) Need an area to stockpile materials. (This is the ugly part.)
All three do not need to be in the same spot. The office and barn might be best together but the stockpiles don't. A good example is the city of Auburn has a large area for stockpiles. Only city employees and some officials know where it is. I know where it is and it's very functional and out of sight.
The barn could be in a separate site and possibly be able to service all the county vehicles and save the county money. The office could be included as part of a county annex that might include the surveyor office that has the same customer service functions as the office of the highway department. And possibly the building/planning office which ties in with both of the other departments. The building/planning office needs a total reconstruction and will need to be moved out of the current location on 9th and Cedar streets. There is no place to put them now. If they were relocated it could open up area for expansion of other departments in the 9th Street annex.
So let's think outside the box and maybe solve two or three other problems that DeKalb County is currently having.
And that's the way I roll.
Kevin M. Webb
Auburn
Candidate for Commissioner Southeast District
