To the editor:
Very recently an abandoned, emaciated puppy found in the Fort Wayne area was featured in the local news. People wanted to help, offering to donate, foster and/or adopt. Calls to the shelter asking about the dog were overwhelming to the extent that the news did a follow up story asking that people please stop calling about “the skinny dog.” Ultimately, despite best efforts, the puppy could not be saved. I was more than saddened over the situation; I was sickened and extremely angry that someone would starve and abandon a helpless animal. I was not, however, shocked because — as much as we don’t want to believe it — this sort of situation is not really that uncommon; it happens right here in our own county.
My husband Rick is a sheriff’s deputy. We foster for the DeKalb Humane Society and visit there regularly. We hear the sad stories and often see first-hand the results of neglect and abuse; the stories stay with me, even though I often wish I could forget.
It takes a lot to keep the DeKalb Humane society going, from every day needs to medical care. The good news is, we can all help!
Saturday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., we will be holding our annual Rescue and Remember event, collecting items for the DeKalb Humane Society, at Pinnington Funeral Home/Auburn Pet Cremation, 502 N. Main St., Auburn. This will be a drive up, drop off event; we will be happy to do all of the unloading for you.
The shelter’s most needed items at this time are wet cat foot, cat and kitten food, cat litter and contractor (very large) garbage bags. Other donations are welcome, too! Monetary donations are always very much appreciated as caring for a multitude of animals, including many who are ill or injured, is very costly.
Rescue and Remember is a way to help homeless animals in memory of pets we have loved and lost; it’s an endeavor Alex Pinnington and I began after I lost my very first dog, Daisy Doolittle, in 2014. Alex helped me that very difficult day, and together — with help from family and friends — we continue our quest to help as many homeless pets as we can in memory of Daisy and all others who have crossed the Rainbow Bridge.
Foster, volunteer, adopt, spay/neuter, donate, educate. If we all do a little, we can help a lot!
Thank you!
Jennie Short
Auburn
