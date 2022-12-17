25 years ago
• For 50 years the U.S. Marine Corps has conducted toy collections at Christmas. Toys for Tots has provided millions of toys for underprivileged children. More than 100 toys were donated by area residents this past weekend at the headquarters set up at Jack De’s auto dealership in Kendallville. Kendallville resident Suzanne Handshoe, who is with the U.S. Marine Fort Wayne Detachment was present to receive the toys from Mike Haefer, also of Kendallville, an employee of Jack De’s. Handshoe said the Marines enjoy this very worthwhile project because if makes so many children happy.
