To the editor:
DeKalb Relay for Life would like to thank everyone who helped make the 2021 relay a success.
The relay had to be delayed this year and alternate plans were made. Thanks to all who helped plan and set it up.
We thank James Cultural Center for allowing us to hold our relay there. We thank Gumps BBQ, Cranberry Cafe Ice Cream Parlor and Kona Ice for coming to the relay and donating a portion of sales to Relay for Life.
The many people and businesses that donated or sponsored where the ones that made it a success. Some of the sponsors were: R.P.Wakefield Co. Inc., Seiler Excavating Inc., Hixson Sand & Gravel, Farmers and Merchant, 2B Vineyard, Exhaust World Inc., Nugen Law, Bob Buescher Homes, Young Property Management, Castle One Realty Inc., Wible Realty, Colormaster, Air Products, Jackson Volunteer Fire Corp., Bell Equipment Inc., Lancia Homes, Kruse & Kruse, Brown and Co., Mid-city Office Systems Inc., Butler United Methodist Church, Custom Concrete by Steury Inc., City of Butler, Amazing Fall Fun, Tireville Inc., The Sprinkling Can, Westward Car Wash, YMCA of DeKalb Co., Norwex by Tammy Karr, DeKalb Bon Appetit & Rolling Pins & Town & Country & Jackson Twps. & Never Idle Extension Homemakers clubs, Auto Zone, YAM Center, Home Depot, Hoham Feed & Seed, Mia Nails, Papa John's pizza and those not listed.
Our next Relay for Life is scheduled for May 14, 2022, at DeKalb High School. We are looking for people to help in the planning and for teams. More information can be found online — relayforlife.org/dekalbcountyin — Thanks again for helping fund cancer research through the American Cancer Society.
Donna Seiler
Auburn
