To the Editor:
During the September 11 DeKalb County Commissioners meeting, Lakeland Internet, a local company out of Waterloo, presented a wireless solution that could provide DeKalb County with reliable broadband internet access. For over two years now DeKalb County has been held hostage by the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership which is a not-for-profit organization funded largely by the county and a promise by local government to provide broadband. This begs the question: Has capitalism failed or has the government failed?
Lakeland arrived ready to educate and help everyone understand what is required to provide service to all DeKalb citizens in a competitive manner. The solution provides infrastructure that would allow multiple internet providers to compete openly and would utilize existing county funds already earmarked for rural high-speed internet development. The price tag is around 2 million dollars in comparison to the long-standing plan to run fiber optic to all homes at 30-40 million dollars. This is not new information though. Lakeland has been providing education on this topic to anyone that will listen. They have spoken with the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership and to elected officials across many counties.
Consider a couple facts: DeKalb County is lacking the availability of reliable high-speed internet in rural areas and the local government and Development Partnership have spent two years and just released a strategic plan. The goal should be to provide high-speed internet to the people for the best price and service. This can be accomplished, but it does not seem to be the end goal. The Strategic Plan can be found on the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership’s website, and it contains several interesting points. The following are a few: “projects will be prioritized based on their economic impact, population density, and strategic significance”, “community centers or mobile units will be established”, “financial incentives, grants, or tax breaks will be provided to businesses that invest”, “establish a robust monitoring framework... evaluate their impact on economic development”. The DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership is partially funded by DeKalb County taxpayers at the amount of approximately $100k per year. Why would tax breaks be offered to companies, why would efforts be based on strategic significance and why is a robust monitoring framework necessary? I thought the goal was to provide internet to underserved areas.
I believe that the reason this issue has not been resolved already is that government intervention has disincentivized private industry. We have, available in parts of the county, many different internet choices such as AES, Frontier, Lakeland Internet, MetaLink, Watch, Surf, and I’m sure there are more. Shouldn’t it be advantageous for these companies to expand their subscription base? In a county where there are gaps in internet coverage, wouldn’t a company want to expand? If the county government tells people, they are working with a third party to provide fiber to every household then why would private industry invest in DeKalb knowing they will be pushed out?
Ultimately this decision is up to the Commissioners. There are too many other officials, third parties, and gatekeepers running interference to their own ends. We as citizens will pay for this. Let’s encourage our commissioners to bring this plan to reality, make financially conservative decisions, and get the citizens broadband internet as quickly as possible. Or alternatively let’s ask the county to back out completely and stop impeding private industry.
Andrew Provines
Butler
