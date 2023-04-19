To the Editor:
This upcoming election has caused me to pause a bit and realize why I enjoy living in Auburn and DeKalb County. We have an amazing group of people who are very dedicated to their fellow citizens and want to serve for the betterment of their cities, towns, and county. Some reach out to serve by volunteering their time and knowledge for nonprofit organizations. Some dedicate themselves to preparing our children for the future through education. Others step up to bring growth and prosperity to our area, with some wanting to make their contribution by running for public office, and or serving on local government boards. These people (our neighbors) offer countless hours of their time because they care for their fellow citizens. (Us) Now with the election in progress, (early voting) we have the chance and the duty to pick who we think will be a good fit for our community. I am thankful for the selection of neighbors to choose from. As we all know, our local government participants bring different views and philosophies to the table to solve problems and offer what they think would be a good decision for all of us. That is a good thing!
Experience and dedication are key. I am personally looking for elected officials who have an open mind, will debate and analyze the facts on both sides of any issue, and will offer respect for each other when the discussion gets passionate. It’s hard not to feel that the City of Auburn is in the midst of a wonderful future. Our local businesses and industries have been right there along with us. What a partnership!
All the above leads to mention I am for Mike Ley to continue being mayor of Auburn. I have had several opportunities to discuss different issues with Mike and found his heart is in the right place, and he is totally dedicated to Auburn and its people. Leadership is not easy, but when you have a vision and the ability to gather and coordinate good people around you, projects get done.
Mike has the ability to work with businesses, knows construction and development, has awareness for what the city needs for the future, and is not afraid to present ideas.
Auburn has momentum, and it will continue with Mike Ley as mayor.
Jim Turcovsky
Auburn
