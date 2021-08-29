90 years ago
• Indications are that the Baptist church, corner of Oak and Mitchell streets, will be taken over some time next week by the United Brethren congregation. For some time the matter of establishing a United Brethren congregation in Kendallville has been considered, the plan being to purchase the Baptist church building.
