To the Editor:
We recently received a political flier in the mail encouraging people to vote for a candidate who shares “our values, our principles, and our faith.” We plan to do just that when we vote for Zach Heimach for State Senate.
Anybody who spends even a short amount of time with Zach will soon see his passion and compassion for people. He is a caring, loving individual who clearly has a genuine desire to make his home city and state a better place to live for everybody. Through his work in the community, we have seen firsthand the way that Zach genuinely and humbly connects with people of all ages, races, abilities, and socioeconomic statuses. From playing games with children and teens hanging out at the library to discussing important issues that impact the local economy with community leaders, Zach brings warmth to every interaction.
Zach is also an intelligent and curious person with an open mind, willing to think carefully through issues and how they will impact the residents he hopes to represent. Even a brief perusal through the “priorities” section of his campaign website shows that he has carefully researched his positions and has avoided regurgitating political talking points. Imagine if all of our elected officials would show such care as they research the legislation that will impact all of us!
And while we know that Zach values the separation of church and state, and will represent all people regardless of their religious affiliation or lack thereof, we can’t help but see the best principles of Christianity shining through — principles of loving his neighbors as himself, valuing every person as a unique individual with inherent dignity, reaching out in love to those in need, valuing peace and mercy, and speaking truth.
We are excited to vote for Zach Heimach for State Senate — somebody whose values, principles, and faith truly align with ours. Please join us!
Jenny Kobiela-Mondor and Tim Mondor
Auburn
