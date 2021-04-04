25 years ago
• Finishing touches have been put on the 13 repaired and new stained-glass windows in the First Presbyterian Church on Cavin Street in Ligonier. The 117-year-old church’s windows were dismantled, taken apart, cleaned and repaired using the same techniques used the past 400 years by glass workers. Bovard Studio in Fairfield, Iowa, did the work. Some work was done on site, but most was done in Iowa, and transported back to the Ligonier church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.