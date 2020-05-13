To the editor:
After researching this Covid19 pandemic from reliable alternative news sources, I came to the conclusion that there is a virus, and there is a virus agenda. They are not the same thing.
When you research this virus, and the people and groups involved with this, you come up with some interesting information. A couple things are the "ID 2020" and the 2030 Sustainable Development.
The "ID 2020" is a plan that uses a vaccination as a platform for a digital form of identification. Your digital ID would include everything about you, including health and vaccine records, assets, credit and debt, and could also track everyone in the world digitally — for our own "safety" and "protection," so they say.
As the news media continues to put the world in "pandemic" panic mode, everyone will look to government for help. Medical and political groups have already said that the only way we will be safe from the pandemic is to have everyone get a vaccine.
The Bible in Revelation 13 talks about a great tribulation period. "The beast" or best known as the antichrist will emerge on the scene. He will have power "over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations and all them that dwell on the earth." And that he would cause everyone to take a mark or a number that, without it, you cannot buy or sell. The antichrist's agenda will be to deify Satan.
Don't be deceived. Do your own research, but most importantly study the Bible.
While we are told we will not know the exact time, God obviously wanted us to know when that time was getting closer. It clearly appears that such a season may be well upon us. Prophecy is being fulfilled daily, and at a faster pace than ever before. Our world is being prepared for that final hour the Bible predicted 2,000 years ago.
For all who will listen, Jesus, God's son, is the only way of salvation, escaping the wrath of God. And it is a great salvation we receive.
Followers of Christ look forward to the time when the Lord will restore the universe to a perfect state like the one it had before man sinned. He will also create a new heaven and new earth.
Ken Blinco
Portland, Tennessee
Editor's note: Ken Blinco lived in Shipshewana for 32 years and was a faithful writer to this newspaper. About two years ago he and his wife relocated to Tennessee to be closer to their three sons.
