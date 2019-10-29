To the editor:
I don’t typically get involved in local politics as I am friends with all types of people and usually shy away from pushing my political views on others. I am making an exception in this case. My uncle Wayne Madden is running for re-election for Auburn City Council District 1.
Wayne has quietly and graciously dedicated most of his adult life to public service. As many of you may know he has held nearly every position within the Lions Club organization from local club president, to district governor, to international president. Through his travels and service, he has positively impacted the lives of thousands of people from Auburn, Indiana, to the furthest places imaginable around the globe. He has spearheaded worldwide campaigns to provide vision screening, provided eye glasses to the less fortunate, and developed a literacy campaign for children.
I have always admired my uncle and been fortunate enough to have learned a tremendous amount from him. From his career in business, to his service in political office, to his dedication to the Lions organization Wayne has always put people first and will continue to strive a path forward for the citizens of Auburn. Please consider him on Election Day November 5th.
Ryan Jernigan
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.