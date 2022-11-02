To the Editor:
You will not get a straight answer from either Faye Kline or Sam Porter about CRT. All they say is “CRT Bad”.
So what is CRT? CRT is Critical Race Theory which is a college level elective course for law students. This course about the theory that certain races have been socially and economically suppressed due to their ethnicity. For example, Fort Wayne, if you look at the current demographics you will see that the south side of the city is very diverse but mainly made up of African Americans. It has been this way since the early 1970s. Before that it was mainly made up of immigrants from Ireland, Poland, and Germany, etc. These houses are smaller, more affordable and closer together. As the Hispanics started to journey to the city, they filled in the central west side. Once again these homes are smaller, more affordable and closer together. The north side of town has always been home to the second to third generation immigrants from Europe (aka us, white folk). The homes here are midsize to large and have more room in between.
Was this done on purpose? No one knows, but what was done purposefully, was the discrimination shown during the civil rights movements. If you were not “white” then there was no way you were going to be able to buy a house on the north side even if you could afford it. Laws were put into place to “fix” this but it still happens. This is just an example of CRT and how have we, as a society, suppressed others of a certain race.
The Critical Race Theory course was first introduced in 1989. It was derived from a similar course called CLS – Critical Legal Studies. CLS examined the discrimination in our court system.
So how does CRT relate to Marxism? Critical Theory is a social and philosophical movement created by Karl Marx and Sigmund Freud. This is a theory that believes that science and knowledge have been used as instruments of oppression. So when people hear Critical Race Theory, they see this as Marx’s Critical Theory. This does not make it a communist movement as conservative leaders and candidates would like for you to believe.
So why do some people fear CRT? They think that if our society believes we have subconsciously suppressed races then we will somehow overreact in a means to make amends. For example, giving children of a different race a better grade in a class, or let them get away with poor behavior. They also claim CRT is being taught to our teachers in cultural diversity courses. This is not true. What is being taught in cultural diversity courses are ways to learn about all the different cultures that our teachers now have in their classrooms.
In East Noble schools, we have a ton of different cultures that teachers need to be made aware of. They claim that this is extra work for our teachers and they are already overworked. There are other responsible workplaces that require their employees take a course in cultural diversity. Our nation is and has always been a “melting pot” and we should respect and learn about our cultural differences.
Some people also claim that CRT is being taught in history classes. This is because the civil rights movement was started by the same people who created CLS. These individuals were fighting to be treated equally and fairly, especially by the federal government whose big motto is “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal”.
In conclusion, CRT is not taught in East Noble K-12 purposely or accidentally. Civil Rights is taught as part of history class, the same as the Holocaust, and the European movement on the Native Americans. Yes, America has a shady past. Shouldn’t we acknowledge this, and learn from it? Who will it really hurt?
Kim Murphy
Kendallville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.