Infringing on the safety of others is neither a right nor a privilege
To the editor:
We are a free society living in a democracy. This gives the individual the right to make decisions that are legal and do not adversely affect others. Not wearing a helmet when riding a motorcycle alone is one example. However, when the individual’s action could adversely affect others, rules have been established for the protection of those others. Yelling “fire” in a crowded theater is an example of that.
When it comes to the use of masks or getting vaccinated in the face of a smoldering pandemic the individual should have the right to choose not to wear any facial protection or to get vaccinated. This is a fundamental right as long as the decision does not adversely affect others.
Unfortunately, currently, social interaction without a mask does adversely affect others and should be equivalent to yelling “fire” in that theater. Not obtaining vaccination against COVID-19 increases risk to others, both through social contact and the risk of propagating new and more deadly variants.
The science firmly establishes the protection afforded by vaccination, social distancing and masking in the public. This would not be an issue if the individual did not interact in the public until the pandemic has abated. This is impossible however.
Infringing on the safety of others is neither a right nor a privilege in a democratic society. Laws have been established to insure protection of others and penalties have been established for violation of these laws. This is the fundamental purpose of government in our democracy. There is a strong precedence, ethical and moral justification to act responsibly to protect the rights and safety of others.
In our community not using the indicated protection against the delta COVID-19 variant has been associated with a significant increase in the infection rate, hospitalizations and deaths. This is not fake news or pseudo science, it’s the fact.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is charged with the responsibility to review pertinent data and issue guidance for the protection of our citizens. Individuals should have the right to ignore this guidance only as long as their actions do not infringe on the safety of others.
As a citizen, it is your responsibility to consider the safety of others in decisions you make as an individual and to do the right thing.
H. Lauren Vogel, D.O. MPH
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.