To the editor:
For too long, we’ve allowed tech behemoths to dominate what we do, hear, and see in almost every aspect of online life. The competitive and entrepreneurial marketplaces we once loved, have been stripped away from individuals and small businesses alike. By continuously harming consumers, workers, and businesses, Big Tech firms have grown to immeasurable sizes, in both profits and power.
After seeing firsthand the difficulties and harms imposed by large corporations here in Indiana, the time has come to urge support from Senator Young and Senator Braun to help rein in some of the monopolistic practices and tendencies these tech giants enjoy. Through stifling of competition, spreading misinformation, erosion of privacy, tax avoidance, and much more, the likes of Apple, Google, Meta, and Amazon have been allowed to prosper off the backs of small business owners. The American Innovation & Choice Online Act (S.2992) will effectively combat these discriminatory powers and will work to keep them in check.
The online marketplace is an ever-evolving space, and we need legislation to keep up, or at least catch up, to the speed of tech evolution if we are to share in the fruitful and entrepreneurial markets we once enjoyed.
Natalie DeWitt
Auburn
