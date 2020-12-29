Auburn Moose shares gifts with the community
To the editor:
The Auburn Moose Family Center was recently surprised, and honored, to be recognized as an organization worthy of receiving a funding gift from Horizon Bank’s People Charitable Foundation — Spice Fund. We were given $10,000 to support our charitable giving to other local nonprofit groups.
We selected the following to receive the funds: Northeastern Indiana CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children), $2,500; St. Martin’s Healthcare, $2,000; DeKalb Humane Society, $1,500; Heimach Center — DeKalb County Council on Aging, $1,000; RSVP Food Bank, $1,000; Special Olympics DeKalb County, $1,000; Warm a Heart Community Outreach, $1,000.
We also donated from Moose funds: $500 to Tri Kappa Pink Out 2021; $250 to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry; $250 to Hearten House; $287.62 to Moose Charities for Mooseheart Child City and School; $1,070.82 for clothes and gift cards (plus five boxes of food and house supplies) to this year’s Christmas family of ten. All the funds and donations were generated from our membership.
The Auburn Moose does not participate in many “grin and grip photos” for The Star to publish. Still, Horizon Bank understands the value of our organization to the community and we thank them for the opportunity to share their gift to us.
The Moose Fraternity is an international organization of men and women dedicated to caring for young and old, bringing communities closer together, and celebrating life. Making a difference — it’s what we do.
Mack Short
Auburn
