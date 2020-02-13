To the editor:
My name is Pastor Saul and last month we bought the Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall in Cromwell and we'll be having a pre-opening gathering on Feb. 29.
We would like to invite the community of Cromwell and surrounding area to get to know us. We will start at 5 p.m. and we'll finish at 7 p.m.
Saul Sauceda
Cromwell
Thank you.
