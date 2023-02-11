25 years ago
• Ground was broken in Kendallville on the largest banquet hall/convention center project i n northeast Indiana except for the Allen County Memorial Coliseum exhibition hall. Kendallville citty officials developers and contractors broke ground on the 5.5-acre site just south of the Days Inn motel off U.S. 6 East on the city’s northeast side. The 20,000-square-foot facility will have a 250-car parking lot, a complete kitchen and a three-way liquor license, according to Gene Mory, of Rainstar Corp., the project developer.
