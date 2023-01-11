To the Editor:
On Thursday, Jan. 5, a man came into the office of Alliance Industries carrying a coffee can. He placed the can on the counter, stating it was for our building expansion. When asked whom it was from, he merely stated, “From the Auburn Guys”. He said nothing about what was in the can, and before anything further could be asked of him, he exited the office.
When opening the can, we found a significant amount of money. With the experience of meeting one of the Auburn Guys only lasting a couple of short minutes, the act of kindness will last for years to come. We have no clue who “the Auburn Guys” are, but want them to know we truly appreciate their generous donation toward our expansion project. Therefore, whoever the Auburn Guys are, we thank you!
Leta Hullinger
on behalf of Alliance Industries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.