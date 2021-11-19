To the editor:
During this season of Thanksgiving, there are so many to thank for the American Red Cross Blood drive held on Nov. 5, 2021.
First, thanks to Trinity Church United Methodist for their hospitality and space. Second, thanks to Radio Station WAWK and The News Sun for the publicity. Third, the men and women who donated their time to set up, tear down and assist the Red Cross staff: Ed Weber, Bill Mock, John Riemke, Alan Maxson, Brian Baker, Marietta Hite, Sue Clifton, Susan Wert, Christ Davis and Judy Butler.
Most important of all, a heartfelt thank you to the people who took time out of their day to donate blood: Tim Knox, Ron Henschen, Jason Pfleidner, Charles Thompson, Derek Thompson, Ralph Longardner, Ellyne Sollenberger, Nancy Strater, Gregory Cordial, Christopher Kidd, Suzanne Mountz, Billie Hullinger, Rebecca Preston, Julie Buttgen, Rose Rhetts, Joyce Kolberg, Melva Kolopanis, Joy King, Tanya Vance, Dan Rusonisail, Steve Brittenham, Dixie Holliday, Wilma Blankenship, Ray Clark, Richard Ogden, Kelly Hoffman, Ed Anderson, Carolyn Morr, Richard Robinson, Linda VanGessel, Alma Conley, William Bernard, Marilyn Emmert, Pamela Lipasek, Ray Keck, David Sible, Sue Burger, Violette Wysong, Carl Root, Angela Smith, Patrick Howell, Flora Borger, Melissa Green, Lelsie Duehmig and Julie Becker.
On behalf of all the people these blood donations will help — thank you, thank you, thank you!
Judy Butler
Kendallville
