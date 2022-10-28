To the Editor:
Voting is a patriotic civic duty, a strong way to show our loyalty to our country. So choosing who earns my vote is something I take seriously. I definitely don’t choose based only on a label. Whether a person has an R, D, or an I after their name is the short-cut, and often short-sighted, way to vote.
Instead, I look to see who has the traits of excellent leadership and what qualities they will bring to their position. Are they a person of integrity? Do their words match their actions? Are they open-minded and curious? Do they know how to listen, especially to those who may disagree with them?
For the first time in decades, there’s currently a choice for our State Senate seat, District 14.
After evaluating the qualifications and experiences of both candidates, a clear leader emerged — Zach Heimach. Over the years I’ve known him, I’ve seen that he’s the type of person whose actions align with his words, who always has a moment to say hello, and whose faith shows outwardly through his respect, leadership, and integrity.
Through his time with AmeriCorps, a national organization that uses community service and volunteerism to serve those most in need, you can see how important education and helping others are to Heimach.
It is also easy to see the positive influence Heimach’s family has had in his life and that those iconic American values of family, education, and faith run generationally deep. Heimach grew up knowing the importance of these values and now as a State Senate candidate those same values for making our community stronger and better are visible in his legislative agenda.
He’s proud that our state’s business community is ranked as one of the best in the nation. But he also wants to see Indiana rise to the top on measures of well-being, which includes aspects like our health and finances. He knows good teachers deserve to be paid well. He knows our students deserve quality teachers. And he knows that both students and teachers need support from the community and from the Statehouse. That’s why the Indiana State Teachers Association has endorsed Heimach.
Heimach also wants to expand mental healthcare services to protect and serve our citizens. In a Dec. 2020 press conference, Gov. Holcomb acknowledged that our mental health is as important as our physical health. Yet, it’s estimated that in Indiana we only have about 32% of the mental health professionals required to properly care for our mental health needs. In 2021, KPC reported that the suicide death rate in Indiana is 22% higher than the national rate. Those numbers are very concerning.
Too many of us have felt what happens when these numbers become personal. Even our middle schools are being affected by those suffering so greatly that students are ending their own lives — in middle school.
Heimach will advocate for funding mental health care and fight to make our communities safer, better, stronger. How do I know? Because of his time volunteering as an AmeriCorps service member, learning in the IN Senate Majority Communications Office, serving as a Pastor, and because his passion for education prove that Heimach is exactly the kind of person we need to represent District 14.
Janet Canino, Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist
Auburn
