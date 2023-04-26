To the editor:
I am writing to express my strong support for my friend Dave Clark in his campaign to become the next mayor of our city.
Having known Dave for many years, I can attest to his outstanding character, morals, and leadership qualities. He has an unwavering commitment to the betterment of our community and has demonstrated repeatedly his ability to bring people together to achieve common goals. Dave has an impressive record of serving our community by volunteering, supporting area organizations, helping those in need, and by having served our city as a firefighter for 10 years. He has always put others before himself.
He is a unifying force who knows how to build consensus and get things done. His vision for the future is one that is inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous for all. As mayor, Dave will bring a fresh perspective to the challenges our community faces. He has a proven history of working collaboratively with others to find solutions to complex problems and will always find common ground. He has also shown he is transparent and holds himself accountable, which is essential for any elected official.
I have no doubt that Dave is the right person for the job. He has the dedication, and the vision to lead our community forward. In these challenging times, we need a leader who can bring us together and guide us towards a brighter future. Dave Clark is that leader. With his strong leadership skills, vision for the future, and deep commitment to our city, I am confident that he will serve our community with distinction and honor. I say this because I am concerned about the loss of valuable employees within our city departments. Over the last three years, I have seen a growing trend of skilled and experienced professionals leaving their jobs, and it is becoming a cause for alarm. As a community, we must take steps to retain our valuable employees. This means investing in their career development, providing them with meaningful work, and creating a positive work environment that values their contributions.
I have a deep concern and disappointment about the actions of the mayor at the City Council meeting on April 4, 2023. The behavior displayed by the mayor during the meeting was appalling and unacceptable. Throughout the meeting, the mayor was disrespectful toward our council members. This behavior not only undermines the integrity and effectiveness of the council but also creates a hostile and intimidating environment for those around him.
Furthermore, the mayor's behavior sets a poor example for the community and sends a message that such conduct is acceptable in a public forum. This is particularly concerning given the key role that the mayor plays in representing our community and promoting a positive environment. As citizens, we expect our elected officials to act with professionalism, integrity, and respect for all members of the community including the city council members, regardless of their political affiliation or views. We deserve a mayor who is committed to creating a positive and inclusive community where all voices are heard and valued.
I urge my fellow citizens to join me in supporting Dave Clark for Mayor on or before May 2nd. Together, we can build a brighter future for our community.
Chad Dove
Auburn
