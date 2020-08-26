To the editor:
I'd like to thank everyone for helping make my 100th birthday a truly special day. I am humbled, grateful and very, very moved that so many people took time out of their day to think of me, from the "drive-by" parade to all the cards and letters.
Thank you for your kind article, and thank you again to one and all.
J. William "Bill" Meyers
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.