Senior Bash was the party of the year

To the editor:
At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, the walls of the rotunda at the Kruse Plaza were stretched to capacity due to the 400-plus attendees at the Annual Senior Bash. Due to the generosity of the sponsors: Auburn Village, Betz Nursing Home, Miller’s Merry Manor, The Laurels of DeKalb and DeKalb County. Council on Aging, all in attendance were then treated to DeKalb County’s party of the year!
A brief welcome by sponsor representatives Sue Daniels, Brooke Peters, Kyle Rebman and Meg Zenk was followed by an introduction of the evening’s MC Kent Johnson. Kent in turn welcomed the Garrett American Legion who presented the colors, followed by a rendition of the national anthem (on his fiddle!) by Gene Estep.
The sponsors then surprised Bob Krafft (YMCA CEO) with a brief take on the infamous YMCA song. Bob then offered a prayerful invocation setting a positive tone for the evening.
Timmy’s Pizza and BBQ served a delicious dinner in near-record time.
An appearance by singers from the local Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theatre, directed by co-owner Shelly Johnson, serenaded the guests as they enjoyed their meals.
Following dinner, special guests from DeKalb County’s fire, police and sheriff departments, along with Mike Richardson, joined in spirited rounds of badminton. On hand, including Mike Richardson and wife Terry, were Sheriff Dave Cserep and wife Michelle, Auburn Fire Chief Mike VanZile and wife Candy, Butler Police Chief Jay Nichols and wife Mindy, Garrett Fire Department Lt. Chad Werkheiser, Garrett Police Detective Justin Cornejo and Auburn Police Capt. Mark Stump. The players represented five winners chosen from the attendees who donated to the COA’s United Way Campaign Kickoff. Cash prizes of $30, $25, $20, $15 and $10 were awarded for the top number of volleys (top volley came from the spirited team of Sheriff Cserep and his wife, Michelle!)
Tonya Weaver, chairperson of this year’s DeKalb County United Way Campaign, presented the prizes, plus announcing total contributions of $1,193.73.
Featured entertainment for the Bash was “On the Air, A Tribute to Bob Hope and the Radio Stars of the 1940’s featuring Jack Benny, Red Skelton and Jimmy Durante” by the Phoenix Producers Group — spectacular!
Topping off the evening was the awarding of 12 $25 restaurant gift certificates generously donated by Mike Richardson from Edward Jones. A comment from one winner: “I was speechless and so grateful!”
Besides our gratitude to all the folks mentioned above, we need to share that the event also would not have been possible without the weeks of planning by COA Ways & Means volunteers and employees!
A special note of gratitude to John Kruse and staff, including Terri Hug, Kruse Plaza coordinator for their support.
Each year as more sponsors and event participants join us, we try to outdo our previous efforts in order to again make this the “party of the year” for our seniors and others. Thinking caps are now on for 2020 and suggestions are always welcome!
Meg Zenk, executive director
DeKalb County Council on Aging
