by andy barrand
The classics are returning home this Labor Day week and weekend as Auburn rolls out its newly paved downtown streets for the annual Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.
As the classics begin to roll in throughout the week from across the United States the events of the week will be ongoing and underway.
Events will kick off with a new event at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum today with a wide array of classic bicycles during the Classic Bicycles Auburn.
The show will bring a wide variety of vintage bicycles to the museum for museum goers to enjoy. It will feature vintage and custom racing bikes, touring bikes, antique bikes and early vintage mountain bikes.
If two wheel moods of transportation aren’t your thing local residents and area museums will throw open their doors for the annual Garage Cruise featuring six different locations throughout DeKalb County.
Car and antique buffs come out and enjoy the day in DeKalb County as a large collection of vintage signs and gas station memorabilia will be on display. If classic cars aren’t your speed, enthusiasts only have to travel to the northeast corner of the county to visit the International Monster Truck Hall of Fame and Museum, which is part of this year’s cruise.
Classic car enthusiasts are encouraged to wish participants of this year’s ACD Festival Hoosier Tour safe travels as they embark on a three day adventure around northwest Indiana. This year’s tour will visit Mishawaka, Elkhart and Indiana Dunes.
The tour will return to town on Thursday around noon for the annual kickoff to festival weekend with the kickoff luncheon and celebration.
From there the week hits high gear with a wide variety of events.
Downtown Auburn will be the place to be Friday as more than 700 classics, muscle cars, street rods, rat rods, custom cars and more converge on downtown for the annual cruise-in celebration. The party will get underway early as cars and trucks begin to line up and filter into downtown.
Come out and enjoy the cars, fun, food throughout the day with live entertainment Friday night as Hubie Ashcraft and Whoa, Man! takes the stage.
The streets of downtown and the surrounding blocks will be lined with spectators Saturday morning as hundreds of people converge on downtown to watch the classics and other automobiles parade through town.
This year’s Parade of Classics will feature the “Year of the L-29”. The festival will welcome Rick Dore, who has been at the fore-front of the custom car industry since the 1990s.
Dore’s cars have graced the cover of many car magazines over the years. There will be a meet and greet after the parade, while the classics encompass the courthouse square.
The parade gives onlookers a glimpse into Auburn’s automobile history.
After the classics vacate the square the exotics and sports cars will take over downtown during Fast and Fabulous in Downtown Auburn. The nightly entertainment will feature Rekt and Big Caddy Daddy!
Those who are looking for a new ride can take in three days of exquisite automobiles during an expanded Worldwide Auctions event across town.
If cars aren’t your thing head on over to Market on 6th between Jackson and Main streets which will feature a wide-variety of one-of-a-kind items.
No matter which event suits your fancy, head to DeKalb County and enjoy Labor Day week and weekend in Auburn, Indiana for a world-class festival and events.
And always have a happy, fun and safe Labor Day weekend.
Andy Barrand is editor of The Star in Auburn. He can be reached at abarrand@kpcmedia.com or 925-2611 ext. 2546.
(0) comments
