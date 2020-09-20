90 years ago
• The Epperson whistling trio, composed of Miss Fay Epperson, Miss Sylvia Johnson, and Miss Beverly Berhalter went to Winona Lake today where they appear in a twilight program tonight and at a banquet Saturday evening for the International Chautauqua Convention held at Winona this week. Raymond Weaver will accompany them on the piano.
