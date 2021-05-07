May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As we power through this pandemic, mental health takes on an added urgency because of the emotional, educational and economic challenges people have faced or are facing.
Fortunately, virtual gatherings allow us to access expertise without leaving our homes. Valley Oaks Health is hosting a “COVID, Suicide and Depression” webinar on May 11 at 10 a.m.; it is open to the entire state as part of the organization’s three-part COVID Care webinar series.
Tuesday’s webinar will focus on how trends in suicidality have changed during the pandemic. Other topics will include understanding how the pandemic is affecting people’s mental health and screening for suicide while maintaining social distance.
For more information, contact Zoe Frantz at 812-298-4533 or zfrantz-ne@valleyoaks.org.
In addition, the Indiana Youth Institute is hosting virtual suicide prevention and mental health events.
The Virtual Youth Worker Café will be in Wabash County May 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. “From Silence to Hope: Engaging Youth in Conversations About Suicide” is the topic.
For more information, visit iyi.org or contact North Central Outreach Manager Jennifer Lombard at 855-499-2502 or by email at Jlombard@iyi.org.
“Suicide, Stress and Anxiety: Guidance for Youth Workers on Safeguarding the Social Emotional Lives of our Youth” will be Wednesday, May 26, from noon to 1 p.m.
“This webinar will address the urgent topic of how we can safeguard children’s social and emotional lives during this unprecedented time. The presentation will also discuss the role youth workers can play in preventing suicide among the youth they serve,” says the IYI website.
Alice Jordan-Miles, Purdue University Fort Wayne – Behavioral Health and Family Studies Institute, will be the presenter.
For Mental Health Awareness Month the National Alliance on Mental Illness is promoting the message “You Are Not Alone.” The emphasis is on the healing value of connecting in safe ways, prioritizing mental health and acknowledging that it’s OK to not be OK.
May: Many reasons for gratitude
In addition to Mental Health Awareness Month, May is National Foster Care Month, National Military Appreciation Month and National Pet Month.
May also includes Physical Education and Sports Week — May 1-7; Correctional Officer Appreciation Week — first full week of May; Public Service Recognition Week — May 2-7; School Nutrition Employee Appreciation Week — May 3-7; Teacher Appreciation Week — May 3-9; Hospital Week — May 2-8; Nurses Week — May 6-12; National Skilled Nursing Care Week — May 9-15; Police Week — May 9-15; and EMS Week — May 16-22
Also, World Press Freedom Day was May 3; Firefighters Day was May 4; School Lunch Hero Day is May 7; Military Spouse Appreciation Day, May 8; School Nurses’ Day, May 12; Armed Forces Day, May 15; Bike to Work Day, May 21; and Waitstaff Day — May 21.
A lot to reflect on and be grateful for!
Cleaning, de-cluttering can aid mental health
In addition, May 10 is National Clean Your Room Day.
Cleaning Your Room Day can go hand in hand with mental health awareness.
In a press release, Jaya Jaya Myra, former immunologist turned mind-body wellness expert and author, said de-cluttering your physical space can help improve overall health and well being.
“Physical clutter equals mental clutter: It’s impossible to have a clear head when your space is dirty or unorganized,” she said in the release. “When someone comes to me ... one of the first things I have people do is clean their house and keep their primary living space organized and clutter-free. Eliminating external clutter makes it much easier to meditate and be mindful, and it will also improve your mood, reduce stress and anxiety and more.”
People should start small, pick the room they spend the most time in and commit to keeping it clean and clutter free.
She suggests getting rid of anything that doesn’t make you feel good — a piece or art, furniture, clothes, dishes, “just about anything.”
“The stuff we have becomes a trigger for different emotional states, so when you choose to only have things around that evoke happiness or contentment, you create that in your life,” she said. “Whatever you find beautiful, add it to your space.”
Reasons to share a smile
In the U.S., Mother’s Day is always the second Sunday of May.
Mother’s Day is celebrated in other nations around the world, but often on a different day. For example, in Mexico and many parts of Latin America Mother’s Day is always on May 10.
Memorial Day, created after the end of the Civil War, is the last Monday of May. This year Memorial Day falls on May 31. We commemorate and remember the men and women who lost their lives while serving in the military.
To wrap up memorable, meaningful May is National Smile Day, always on May 31.
Why not share a smile today!
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Dave Kurtz, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
