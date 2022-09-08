To the Editor:
It was reported DeKalb County Commissioner Todd Sanderson stated during a meeting on the horse-drawn ordinance up for discussion, "This isn't about the Amish, that is a religion, they choose to drive buggies, that is their religion that is fine, "We wouldn't let any other religious sect tear up our roads and not pay for it."
Amish are Christians and Amish is not a religion. I watched the online videos of the 22nd and 29th meetings and went from being curious to furious. First the commissioner had to be reminded it's not an Amish ordinance and the DeKalb County Horsemen Association would be affected as well. They had to be reminded, as the video on the 22nd clearly shows, there was an ordinance already for horse-drawn vehicles. The public speakers pointed out numerous errors in the language and discrepancies/excess in the fees.
One commissioner took time to drive to LaGrange County, to take pics and videos of a county that is 50%-plus Amish, to show what is going on there, not here. Mr. Sanderson kept referencing phone calls/social media and others who had complained to him about horse-drawn vehicles and horse poop, with no names given or testimony provided. You can't charge them enough; the Amish are not poor he said. He made every bad reference to road damage an Amish issue.
The most confusing aspect of the ordinance in question is not based on any measurables or existing standard, such as axle weight or purpose of use. Instead, I witnessed what looked like a shake down of those in attendance. How much would you be willing to pay was asked over and over. We can't hear any comments of the second session of the 22nd meeting, as the audio was not turned back on.
The fee for a DeKalb County Horsemen Association, a non-profit community service group horse-drawn vehicle, should be ZERO. They operate from donations, events, services and their own sweat and money for the pleasure of the community. You will find little support for any road fees imposed on a group of people dedicated to preserving our history. The fee for other types of horse-drawn vehicles should be based on something other than a guess or how much money they've got or are willing to pay.
It's time to explore a one full-time elected commissioner, with staff, if legal. Look how professional and smoothly the county clerk and prosecutors' office operate. By the way, are the Indiana dual office holding laws or constitution being violated by an individual holding two or more lucrative offices? Seems odd the same person who represents the city of Auburn, which is asking to create a new TIF district for taxes, but has to gain approval, serves on the same governing body on which the approval will come from.
Mr. Sanderson, while conducting official business paid for by the taxpayers in an official government office as an elected official, should keep his comments about politics out of the meeting records. Campaign on you own dollar. The $8.43 million for our highway department and jail came from the (ARPA) which your party voted against and called it socialism. Just ask Jim Banks, who voted against any money for DeKalb County and all the counties in the 3rd district.
Michael P. Gillespie
Auburn
