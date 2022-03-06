To the editor:
For several years now, I have called Amanda Charles a mentor. Despite never working in the same school district, she has taken the time to provide insight and encouragement that has been highly impactful on my classroom and, therefore, on the lives of my students. Her educational philosophies are forward-thinking and root themselves in empowering tomorrow’s leaders to rise beyond their own expectations. This school year, I have been able to witness those ideals in action as I can add colleague to the list of roles she played in my life. Welcome to the 5th grade, Amanda!
Right away, I recognized many of the lessons I had learned from Amanda in how she worked with her students. The advice she offers is of utmost sincerity as she stands by her principles and puts them into motion in her work. Through conversations with her, I found out that she continues to perfect her craft. Despite being a highly experienced teacher, she is always finding new approaches to reach her students and tapping into new research to broaden her impact on those to which she has promised to give her all.
All of this is included in her decision-making process. She has definitely struck the balance between decisiveness and mindfulness. She does not take lightly the most difficult decisions, yet she is not afraid to step forward and stand behind those actions. It is this integrity that she models for her students that guides their growth academically and as individuals. The most impactful teachers challenge students to reach beyond their own expectations.
In summation, I have been immensely grateful for Mrs. Charles and her willingness to guide my career. In working with her, it is plain to see that she leads her classroom by example. No one expects more out of Amanda than she does. She believes in better. Better learning outcomes, better classroom communities, and a better future for our youth.
With gratitude,
Jeff Hurd
JE Ober Elementary
Garrett
