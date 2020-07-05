25 years ago
• Jakob Kretler and Chelsea Riecke are the new Kiddie King and Queen of Avilla. They were selected from a field of 18 contestants during a contest that was held as part of Avilla’s 14th annual Avilla Days Festival. Travis Duncan and Jessica Croy were named Kiddie Prince and Princess.
