25 years ago
• Roger J. Wertenberger, president of People’s Savings and Loan and later People’s Federal Savings Bank, celebrated his 40th year with the bank with an open house. He followed the footsteps of his father, former president Robert J. Wertenberger. At the time in 1994, Peoples Bancorp had six offices with 80 employees.
