To the editor:
After the storm, I took a picture of one of the downed trees by the lake. The tree looked like all the other trees blown over by the storm. The point of interest was a robin hopping along a branch. The robin chirping caught my attention.
Was the robin chirping because the storm had past, or was it mourning the loss of its nest, chicks and spouse?
Bill Burleson
Kendallville
