To the editor:
I want to commend Brady Thomas for his campaign that he has run this past year. I have been around for several local elections and have not witnessed anything like it. Mr. Thomas’ campaign has been very professional and I have enjoyed watching it grow the past few months.
Mr. Thomas created a Facebook page and a website. I follow both often. Mr. Thomas has stayed up to date when publishing information and has made himself very easy to contact. Mr. Thomas has been highly active in the community attending many community events. It seemed that everywhere you looked, Mr. Thomas was there.
Mr. Thomas was involved in several parades in different towns which is unusual to see in candidates. The sea of supporters for Mr. Thomas at the DeKalb County Free Fall Parade was enormous. As we all can see throughout the county, Mr. Thomas has yard signs everywhere. It’s nearly impossible to drive a street and not see several yard signs. These signs not only show the support that Mr. Thomas has, but also the hard work that he has put in.
I attempted to follow other candidates in our county and was not able to find any social media or up-to-date websites. I enjoyed being able to follow Mr. Thomas’ public campaign. I wished other candidates would have followed that platform also to keep us, the voters, informed.
Mr. Thomas has demonstrated a hard work ethic and seems to be very squared away. Mr. Thomas went above and beyond the standard campaign process. If Mr. Thomas is able run a campaign of this magnitude, I cannot wait to see what he can do for our Sheriff’s Department.
Thank you, Mr. Thomas, for setting the bar high while running a positive and professional campaign. You hard work has been noticed and you have earned my vote.
Harold (Red) Kessler
Auburn
