The Republican Party has been embracing anti-semitism and anti-semitic people. Just a few days ago there was the now infamous meal at Mar-a-Lago where Donald Trump invited Kanye West and Nick Fuentes to dinner. Afterwards rather than condemning it, Rep. Paul Gosar called Kanye an "independent thinker." (Kanye is a known anti-semite and is also known to be horribly racist.) Really Paul Gosar? Why would you do that? Is Paul Gosar as anti-semitic as Kanye? It would seem so.
Hate should have no place in the United States. But it does, and it is widely accepted under the disguise of "free speech."
Hate speech is certainly not free speech.
The fact that anyone is willing to be a part of, or even promote a political party that accepts Hate and blatant racism is wrong. I certainly wouldn't let people know if I was a Republican, it is something to be ashamed of.
There is a lot of anti-semitism on the right. Also the fact that the leader of the Republican party would have dinner with two of the worst human scum alive and then not acknowledge why it was wrong is just disgusting. It should be condemned not supported.
If you are a Republican who isn't anti-semitic then you better speak up and let people know it, because it certainly seems like a lot of you are okay with all the Racism.
As if it wasn't clear, I support the Jews, and I will call out racism when I see it, as we all should.
Victoria Woods
Angola
