25 years ago
• The DeKalb County Redevelopment Authority denied a request by Steel Dynamics Inc. in Butler for tax increment financing bonds for a second phase of its operation to produce cold-rolled steel. The county already had issued $19 million in TIF bonds for the project. The company planned to begin production by the end of 1995 with 200 jobs. The second phase was expected to add 175 more jobs.
