To the editor:
With the humane shelter being shut down for the COVID-19 it would be feasible for a cat lover to feed stray cats.
Not in the city of Auburn where they arrested a city councilman, 73-year-old Mike Walters, for trespassing as they called it. Mike has served the community for a long time and is known as the watchdog for not letting public funds go to certain organizations for profit or for uses other than something that benefits all of the community in Auburn.
This is not the only time they have tried to discredit him. What a shameful act and waste of time and of taxpayers' money.
Gary Gower
Butler
