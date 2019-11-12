YMCA thanks Healthy Halloween supporters
To the editor:
The YMCA of DeKalb County would like to thank the following sponsors and volunteers for their contribution to Healthy Halloween: Parkview DeKalb Hospital, R.P Wakefield Company/Elsie MFG. Co., Parkview Physicians Group, Walmart Supply Chain, Ashley Industrial Molding, 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, Sigma Beta Sorority Inc., Lazer X, Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana, Beacon Credit Union, Bowen Center, Skatin’ Station, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Auburn Church of Christ, Children First Center, GKB Head Start, United Way, Lions Club, Garrett Public Library, Eckhart Public Library, and Indiana Tech Softball. We had nearly 1,000-1,500 kids and their families. We are looking forward to another great turnout next year. Once again, thank you for your support of Healthy Halloween!
Jon Lies, wellness coordinator
YMCA of DeKalb County, Auburn
