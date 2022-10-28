To the Editor:
I am writing this letter to recommend that Greg Lantz is re-elected as a school board member for DeKalb Central Schools. Having known Greg for over 10 years has shown how dependable, honest, and loyal he genuinely is.
Greg is man of integrity and during these times that is what we need for our schools and our children. He always makes decisions with a level-head and he truly cares for his community. Greg is familiar and knowledgeable of the needs of the students and the community therefore, I know he would continue to advocate for our schools and students.
Greg will bring his strengths and years of experience to help in our shared effort to guide schools and our community to a to a future that can best serve all students and teachers!
Zachery Krumlauf
Huntertown
