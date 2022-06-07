To the editor:
The customer service of The News Sun is very poor. I have their online subscription but have not been able to access the June 1 issue.
I have contacted the paper several times with no result, except we are working on the issue.
When I asked them to mail a printed copy to me they said I would have to go to office between 9am and 1pm to receive a copy. Why should I have to drive to them when the issue is their fault not mine?
David Desper
Kendallville
