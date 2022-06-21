Jan. 6 hears are important
I would like to respond to Kevin Kimpel of Butler. Mr. Kimpel stated in a letter to the editor published on June 15 that his “guess” is that “very very few of your readers care enough about that topic (the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021) and want to know more.”
I assume, Mr. Kimpel, that you value your freedom of speech, which leaves me confused as to why you have so little interest in understanding how vulnerable the democracy that provides that right was and is. That is what we are learning as we watch (and read) the testimony of countless Trump advisors, administration, attorneys, and others who are sharing what happened.
I appreciate KPC Media exercising their professional and journalistic obligation to share the facts uncovered by the January 6 Committee. I am certain I am not alone. I believe that anything less would paint KPC Media as no better than the liars and those they motivated to violence on January 6.
I can think of nothing more important than learning what led to the illegal attempts to overturn a U.S. election so that we might never be tempted to believe a narcissistic television personality with a long history of deceit and unprofessional business practices is fit for an elected office ever again.
Lori Gagen
Albion
