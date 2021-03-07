To the editor:
I feel bad that the wreck happened but who of us at 16 hasn't driven fast?
As for putting the picture in the paper, it's the job of news people to show it. I am so sorry for parents and relatives that have to face life without their children.
I have prayed for the family. My first husband died in a semi wreck and I never got to say good-bye to him and never saw him because it was closed casket. I am so sorry for you all, but let the newspapers do their job.
Nancy Jackson
Formerly of Kendallville, now of Georgia
